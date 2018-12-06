Body of man with stab injuries found in Delhi, probe on

New Delhi, Dec 6 (PTI) Body of a man in his late 30s was found with stab injuries Thursday in northwest Delhi's Mahendra Park area, police said.The deceased has been identified as Tejpal alias Chhote lal, a native of Etah district in Uttar Pradesh. Police received information regarding a body at around 8.24 am near Rasila paints in Jahanagirpuri, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Northwest), said. Police soon reached the spot and found the body lying in a pool of blood. The body has been kept at the mortuary of Babu Jagjivan Ram Hospital, he added.A case has been registered and police said they are investigating further details. PTI NIT GJS SOMSOM