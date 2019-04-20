Body of man with throat slit found near railway line in northwest Delhi

New Delhi, Apr 20 (PTI) The body of a man with his throat slit was found near bushes in northwest Delhi's Azadpur area on Saturday, police said. Police were informed around 7.55 am about the unknown body lying near railway line at Azadpur flyover, they said. On reaching the spot, police found his throat slit by a sharp edged weapon. A case has been registered and a probe initiated, a senior police officer said.The body is yet to be identified and has been preserved in the mortuary, the officer said, adding that efforts are being made to identify it.Police are also scanning through profiles of missing persons at the local police stations to identify the body. If not identified within 72 hours, the post-mortem will be conducted, they said. PTI AMP DPB