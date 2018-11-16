Body of minor girl found in semi-clad condition

New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The body of a minor girl, who had gone missing on Thursday evening, was found in a semi-clad condition in northwest Delhi's Swaroop Nagar on Friday, a senior police official said. Police suspect that the girl was sexually assaulted before being killed, he said. "The body of a girl aged between eight and 10 years was found in a semi-clad condition near an isolated area in Swaroop Nagar. No external injury marks were found on the body," the official said. During investigation, police learnt that the girl went out to play on Thursday at around 8 pm and then went missing, the official said. Police said the family members were searching for the girl. However, they did not file any missing complaint. The body has been sent for postmortem, police said, adding that they suspect the minor was strangled to death. PTI AMP SLB SNESNESNE