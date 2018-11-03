Body of minor girl with throat slit found in Delhi's Shalimar Bagh

New Delhi, Nov 3 (PTI) The body of a 17-year-old girl with her throat slit was found at her friend's house in northwest Delhi's Shalimar Bagh area on Saturday, police said. The minor girl, a resident of the same area, was missing since Friday evening, they added.The victim's family had approached police on the intervening night of Friday and Saturday and a case was filed, a senior officer said. During investigation, it was learnt that the girl was last seen with a friend of hers, Sunny, he said.Officials then reached Sunny's house and found it locked. They broke in and discovered the body inside, Aslam Khan, Deputy Commissioner of Police (northwest), said. A case was registered in this connection, police said, adding that Sunny was absconding. PTI AMP IJT