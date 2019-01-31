Body of missing girl found in Kota canal

Kota, Jan 31 (PTI) The body of a teenage girl, missing since early this week, was fished out from a canal here, a police official said Thursday. The class 10 girl had gone missing from her home at Kaithunipole area in the city on Monday, following which her parents had lodged a missing complaint with the police, he said. The body was handed over to the family members after the post mortem, he said, adding that it was yet to be ascertained if it was a case of suicide or murder. PTI CORR RAXRAX