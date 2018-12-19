Body of missing woman found in UP, rape suspected

Muzaffarnagar (UP), Dec 19 (PTI) The half-naked body of an 18-year-old woman, who had gone missing for a day, was found Wednesday here, police said, suspecting that she was killed after being raped. According to Circle Officer S S Negi, the body was found in the sugarcane fields in Salarpur village. It carried injury marks caused by a sharp-edged weapon, he said. A case was registered in this connection against unidentified persons and a probe has been initiated, the CO said. The body has been sent for post-mortem, he said. PTI CORR CK