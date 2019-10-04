Body of newborn girl found in garbage dump in UP

Muzaffarnagar, Oct 3 (PTI) The body of a newborn girl was found abandoned in a garbage dump in Makki locality here, police said on Thursday. After some passersby spotted it, they informed the police about it. The body was sent for postmortem, they said, adding a search was on to trace her parents. Two incidents of girls being abandoned were reported recently in the neighbouring Shamli district. On October 2, a newborn girl was found abandoned in some fields in Banat town and she was later taken to a hospital. In Jalalabad town, a newborn baby was found lying in a jungle. She was rushed to a hospital where she was declared dead. PTI CORR AAR