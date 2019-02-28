Body of newly born baby found near Ambala Cantt railway station

Ambala (Hry), Feb 28 (PTI) The body of a newly born male baby was found near the Ambala Cantt railway station here Thursday, police said.Passersby noticed the body of the newborn at a dumping ground near the railway station and informed the Railway Police, they said.Ram Bachan, in-charge of the Railway police station, said the infant appeared to be around six to seven days old.The body was sent to a civil hospital, he said, adding that an investigation was underway. PTI Corr SUN IJT