Body of one of 15 trapped Meghalaya miners found by naval divers

New Delhi, Jan 17 (PTI) The body of one of the 15 mine workers trapped inside a coal mine in Meghalaya's East Jaintia Hills district was found by a team of Navy personnel on Thursday, Navy officials said. The body was brought to the mouth of the rat-hole mine, they said adding the rescue operations were going on. The officials said the body was spotted inside the rate-hole mine and naval divers brought it to its mouth. PTI MPB CK GVS CKCK

