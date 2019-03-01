Body of Pakistani prisoner sent to Attari border: Raj police

Jaipur, Mar 1 (PTI) The body of a Pakistani prisoner who died following a scuffle with fellow inmates in Jaipur Central Jail on February 20 was Friday sent to the Attari border to hand it over to the Pakistani authorities, police said. Shakar Ullah (50), a member of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba succumbed to injuries on February 20. He was lodged in the Jaipur Central Jail since 2011 and was sentenced to life imprisonment in 2017 by a court under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The body of the Pakistani prisoner was sent to Attari border at 5 pm Friday, Raj Kumar Sharma, SHO, Lal Kothi police station said. The body was kept at the SMS Hospital mortuary till February 28 after postmortem by a medical board, he said. Medical jurist N L Dasania said the body was handed over to the Lal Kothi police as per the directions of the court. IG (Jail) Rupinder Singh said the body will be handed over to the authorities at the border in the presence of Pakistan's high commission officers. PTI AG SRY