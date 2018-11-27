Body of taxi driver found near railway tracks

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) The body of a 24-year-old taxi driver was found dumped Tuesday near the railway tracks of Samaypur Badli station, police said. The deceased has been identified as Ranjeet, they said. Police said a passerby who spotted the body informed police about it at around 12.30 pm following which they visited the spot. Police suspect that the body must have been dumped two days ago. During investigation, police learnt that Ranjeet was missing from home since November 24. A missing complaint was filed by his parents at Samaypur Badli police station, Rajneesh Gupta, Deputy Commissioner of police (Rohini) said. Even though external injuries have been found on the body, the cause of the death will be ascertained only after post-mortem, he said. The body has been preserved in a mortuary and the post-mortem will be conducted on Wednesday, the senior police officer said. A case has been registered, he said, adding that police are probing all angles including that of personal enmity. PTI AMP PLB KJ