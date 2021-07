Muzaffarnagar, Apr 27 (PTI) The body of an elderly, who was missing for the past three months, was found hidden at his son's home at a village here, police said Saturday.The son of the 65-year-old had lodged a complaint three month ago and police were looking for the man, SHO Sandeep Balyan said.The body has been sent for post-mortem, the SHO said. DPBDPB