Body of unidentified man found in drain in northeast Delhi

New Delhi, May 20 (PTI) The body of an unidentified man was found floating in a drain near the Jafarabad metro station in northeast Delhi on Monday, a senior police official said. The body was spotted by locals who then informed police at around 11.42 am, he said. The police officials reached the spot and fished out the body, the official said, adding that the body has not been identified yet. "No distinctive injuries marks has been found on the body. However, the exact cause of death will be ascertained after the autopsy," he said. Police suspect that the man was a drug addict, the official said, adding that a probe into the matter was underway.