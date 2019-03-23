Body of unidentified woman found

Dharamshala, Mar 23 (PTI) Body of a woman was found dumped in Chambi village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district Saturday, police said. The body was found wrapped in a blanket on Pathankot-Mandi national highway, they added. Deputy Inspector General of Police Santosh Patial said it seems that the woman was killed and later her body was dumped along the roadside. "There are no visual injuries on the body. The main cause of death could only be known after post-mortem," he said. The deceased is around 18-20 years of age and is yet to be identified, the DIG said. A forensic team has examined the spot and police have got some clues, Patial said, adding further probe is on. PTI Corr AQSAQS