Body of unidentified woman found in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area

New Delhi, Aug 6 (PTI) The body of an unidentified woman was found wrapped in a plastic bag in a field in southwest Delhi's Sagarpur area on Tuesday, police said.The police was informed about the unidentified body lying wrapped in a plastic bag near Lal Bharat Ghar at around 10 am, officials said. The crime team visited the spot and the body was sent to the mortuary. Police said they have registered a case of murder.