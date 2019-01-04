Body of woman found in a farmhouse in Kota

Kota (RJ), Jan 4 (PTI) A blood-stained body of a woman aged around 35 was recovered from a farmhouse in Rajasthan's Kota city on Friday morning, police said.The body was found at a farm house in Aakashvani colony area here with marks of severe injuries on her head, Sub Inspector at the Nayapura police station Ashok Verma said.The identity of the deceased woman could not be established so far, he said.The farmhouse, where the body was found, belongs to a property dealer of the city and guarded by a watchman, the SI said.A few days ago, the watchman had asked a labour to guard the building saying he had to go for some work, police said.The labour was not found at the farmhouse on Friday morning and police teams have been sent to suspected locations to trace him, the SI said.Police have lodged a case under section 302 (murder) of Indian Penal Code (IPC) against an unidentified person, he said. PTI CORR AD AD DPBDPB