Body of woman found in Delhi, murder suspected

New Delhi, Jan 19 (PTI) The body of a woman in her early 20's was found dumped at an isolated place in central Delhi's Daryaganj here on Saturday, police said. A passerby who spotted the body informed the police, they added. The deceased is aound 25-years-old and is yet to be identified, Mandeep Singh Randhawa, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) said. We are suspecting that she was murdered and dumped at the spot, he said, adding that profiles of missing women registered at the local police stations were being scanned.The body will be sent for a post-mortem examination, they said.