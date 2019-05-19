Body of woman found in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan), May 19 (PTI) A body of an unidentified woman was found in Bundi district on Sunday, police said.Prime facie, it seems that the woman was bludgeoned to death on the intervening night of Saturday and Sunday, police said, adding that the body was found under the Ardana railway over bridge under Kapren Police Station of Bundi district.The woman was in her late 20s and had fatal injury marks on her face, neck and head, SHO Budhiprakesh Nama said.The blood stained rock was found lying near the body, he added.The identity of the woman is yet to be ascertained, the SHO further said. PTI CORR MAZ RHL