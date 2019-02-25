Body of woman found in Shahdara

New Deli, Feb 25 (PTI) The body of a woman was found near Jhilmil underpass in Shahdara on Monday, police said.The woman's body is yet to be identified, they said. She must be around 40 and the cause of the death will be known after post-mortem, Meghna Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Shahdara), said. It seems like the woman was a beggar, a senior police officer said. PTI NIT SLB KJ