Body of woman with an arm missing found in UP's Banda

Banda (UP), Dec 6 (PTI) A woman's body with an arm missing was found lying without any clothes near Bilbai village in UP's Banda district, police said Thursday.Police said that the woman might have been 23 or 24 years old and is suspected to have been raped."The body was found on Wednesday on information by villagers. It was found with cut marks and missing right arm, which appeared to be deliberate to hide her identity," Circle Officer Raghvendra Singh said.The body could not be identified yet, he said, adding that the woman's name might have been written on her right arm because of which it was chopped of."We cannot rule out rape. It can only be confirmedafter postmortem," he added.Police said that they are probing the case but no arrests have so far been made. PTI CORR ABN SOMSOM