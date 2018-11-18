Body of youth found hanging from ceiling

Muzaffarnagar, Nov 18 (PTI) The body of a 25-year-old youth was found hanging from the ceiling of his house at Dyanagar locality in Shamli, with the deceased's family alleging that he was hanged after being killed by his wife and her paramour, police said on Sunday.Manoj Kumar's body was found hanging from the ceiling on Saturday. Based on the family's complaint, a case has been filed against his wife Suman and others who are absconding, a police official said.The body has been sent fro post-mortem and investigation is underway, he said. PTI CORR NSDNSD