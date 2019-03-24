Body of youth missing for 14 days found in Rajasthan's Bundi

Kota (Rajasthan) Mar 24 (PTI) The body of a 21-year-old man was found in the Keshoraipatan area of Bundi district Sunday morning, police said.The victim, Karan Valmiki, a resident of Kota city, was missing since March 13, Bhimganjmandi police station SHO Harshraj Singh said.The body was found in the Balita road main canal, he added.Valmiki's mother had filed a police complaint on March 14, accusing five people -- Aakash Valmiki, Rohit Valmiki, Aashish, alias Gajendra, Shubham and Sonu, alias Moli -- of abducting her son.Acting on the complaint, Aashish, Shubham and Sonu were arrested here Saturday night, while Aakash Valmiki was nabbed on Sunday morning from Tonk district, the SHO said.The fifth accused, Rohit Valmiki, is yet to traced, he added.During interrogation, the accused admitted that they murdered the victim and dumped his body on the night of March 13, SHO Singh said.They also revealed that the deceased was their friend and an old enmity resulted in the murder, he added. The body was handed over to the family after postmortem and cases under relevant sections were registered against the accused, the SHO said. PTI CORR MAZ IJT