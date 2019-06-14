Body retrieved from canal in Gautam Buddh Nagar

Noida (UP), Jun 14 (PTI) The body of the man, who had allegedly drowned in a canal in Dadri area of Gautam Buddh Nagar two days ago, was retrieved Friday, NDRF officials said. Victim Gouri had accompanied his friends to the Gang canal near the Kot bridge Wednesday evening and drowned while bathing in it, the NDRF officials said. A search operation by the local police and divers was launched Wednesday night, they said. On Thursday, an 11-member team of deep divers from the National Disaster Response Force joined the search operation, an NDRF official said. "The body was finally retrieved around 7.30 am this morning by the NDRF team. It has been sent for a post-mortem," the NDRF official told PTI.The officials said the body was swept away by the water current in the canal, which stretched the search operation. PTI KIS RDKRDK