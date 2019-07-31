Body, suspected to be of Cafe Coffee Day owner, found: Police

Mangaluru, Jul 31 (PTI) A body was found in the Netravati river in Dakshina Kannada district of Karnataka on Wednesday, which police suspect to be of Cafe Coffee Day founder V G Siddhartha who went missing, officials said.The body had washed ashore near Ullal and was fished out by local fishermen, following which police reached the spot."A body has been found, which appears to be him. Final confirmation has to be done by the family," deputy commissioner of Dakshina Kannada district Sasikanth Senthil told PTI.Mangalore Commissioner of Police Sandeep Patil said Siddhartha's family has been informed and the body has been kept at Wenlock Hospital for further formalities. PTI GMS SOMSOM