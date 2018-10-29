Boeing 737 MAX planes in India have not experienced tech issues: DGCA

New Delhi, Oct 29 (PTI) Aviation regulator DGCA on Monday said no technical issue has been experienced by Boeing 737 MAX planes operating in the country, after an aircraft crashed in Indonesia, with with 188 people on board. Earlier in the day, a Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft operated by Indonesia's Lion Air crashed into the sea shortly after taking-off from the Jakarta. Jet Airways and SpiceJet are the Indian carriers that fly Boeing 737 MAX. A total of six such planes are in operation in the country. Since six Boeing 737 MAX planes are being operated by Jet Airways and SpiceJet, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) is in touch with Boeing and Federal Aviation Authority (FAA) to know more details about the unfortunate accident, a senior DGCA official said. According to the official, as on September 2018, Boeing has informed that 219 737 MAX planes have been delivered across the world. "As far as operation of B 737 MAX with Indian operators is concerned, no technical issue has been experienced by the operators," the official said. The Lion Air flight -- JT 610 -- was flying from Jakarta to Pangkal Pinang when it lost contact with ground control few minutes after take-off and was last tracked crossing the sea, he added. Indian pilot Bhavye Suneja died in the crash. "Our deepest condolences on the tragic loss of lives in the Lion Air plane crash, off the coast of Jakarta today. Most unfortunate that Indian Pilot Bhavye Suneja who was flying JT610 also lost his life... Embassy is in touch with Crisis Center and coordinating for all assistance," Indian Embassy in Jakarta tweeted. PTI RAM IAS ANS