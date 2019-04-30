Boeing has submitted proposed 737 MAX fix to FAA: source

Specials
New York, Apr 29 (AFP) Boeing has submitted a proposed software fix to the US Federal Aviation Administration to allow the 737 MAX to resume flying, a person familiar with the matter said Monday.The application will be considered complete following a test flight in the coming days, added the person. The planes have been grounded worldwide since mid-March after two crashes killed 346 people. (AFP) PMSPMS
