Boeing lands jet deals with Nigeria, Saudi for USD 9.3 bn

Paris, Dec 21 (AFP) US planemaker Boeing on Friday said it had agreed deals worth an overall USD 9.3 billion to sell 50 jets to Nigeria's Green Air and 30 to Saudi carrier flyadeal. The company lauded the Nigeria accord, which includes a further 50 options, as the largest signed to date in Africa. As with the Saudi deal, the Nigerians are purchasing single-aisle 737 MAX planes. "While flyadeal has been operating new Airbus A320s, the airline says it has selected the 737 MAX for the future," Boeing said in a statement. The firm noted its first deliveries to Saudi Arabia were in 1945, as those DC-3 aircraft "gave birth to commercial air travel in the kingdom". Flyeadeal is a subsidiary of Saudi Arabian Airlines and flies to a range of domestic destinations across the kingdom. Boeing quoted the director general of Saudi Arabian Airlines, Saleh bin Nasser Al-Jasser, as saying: "The demand for air transport services in the domestic market of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has grown exponentially," adding flyadeal had ambitions eventually to "cover new markets outside of Saudi Arabia". The flyadeal is for the 189-seater 737 MAX 8, whose operating costs Boeing said were eight percent lower than the carrier's current fleet of Airbus A320s. If all the purchase options are exercised, the two deals unveiled Friday will be worth around USD 17.6 billion at list prices. Green Airways owner Babawande Afolabi said the Nigerian end of the deal was a strong sign of growing African entrepreneurial dynamism and resilience. Boeing saw that deal as a step towards construction of a "solid" Pan-African network, adding the Africa aviation sector has "exceptional" potential. Since launching the 737 MAX Boeing said it has received more than 4,800 orders from more than 100 customers worldwide. European rival Airbus said earlier this month it had 380 net orders for planes from January to November with 673 deliveries over that period. Boeing said it had landed 631 orders between January and September.