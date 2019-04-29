scorecardresearch
Boeing says regulators to test 737 MAX software update by next week

Chicago, Apr 29 (AFP) Boeing expects US regulators will conduct a test flight of a software fix for the grounded 737 MAX by the end of next week, a company spokesman said Monday. Boeing expects the certification of the software fix -- a key step in returning the planes to the skies -- some time after the Federal Aviation Administration meeting with international regulators on May 23, the spokesman said. The plane was grounded worldwide in mid-March following a second deadly crash, but US carriers have said they expect to resume flights on the popular 737 MAX over the summer. (AFP) SMJSMJ

