scorecardresearch
Specials
BT Specials
Magazine Archives

Feedback

Boeing says will take 'any and all' needed safety steps after Ethiopia crash

New York, Apr 4 (AFP) Boeing on Thursday said it would take "any and all" necessary safety measures to ensure the airworthiness of its jets following last month's deadly crash in Ethiopia.The statement came hours after Ethiopian investigators said the pilots of a doomed Boeing 737 MAX 8 had repeatedly followed Boeing's recommended procedures prior to crashing on March 10."We will carefully review the... preliminary report and will take any and all additional steps necessary to enhance the safety of our aircraft," Kevin McAllister, head of Boeing's commercial aircraft division, said in a statement. (AFP) ZHZH

Economy In Numbers

GDP GROWTH

JOBS GROWTH

UNEMPLOYMENT

INFLATION
View More

BUSINESS TODAY

Cryptocurrencies: Are They Evil?

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Videos