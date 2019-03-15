scorecardresearch
Boeing to upgrade 737 MAX stall prevention system in 10 days: source

New York, Mar 15 (AFP) Boeing will roll out an upgrade to the software in the MCAS stall prevention system on the 737 MAX aircraft that have had two deadly accidents in recent months, an industry source told AFP.The system was implicated in the crash of a 737 MAX 8 in Indonesia in October but the source cautioned that the cause of the fatal Ethiopia Airlines accident last weekend has not yet been determined.The fix will only take about two hours to install, the source said.The MAX aircraft have been grounded worldwide. (AFP) PMSPMS

