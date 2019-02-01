Bokaro DC, SP removed on EC's directions

New Delhi, Feb 1 (PTI) The deputy commissioner and the superintendent of police of Bokaro district in Jharkhand have been removed on the directions of the Election Commission, official sources said Friday.They said the action was taken after the Election Commission (EC) reviewed the poll preparedness in the state earlier this week.Their presentations at the meeting, attended by Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora and fellow commissioner Ashok Lavasa, were found to be wanting, the sources said.While DC Mritunjaya Varnaval was replaced by Shailesh Chaurasiya, SP Kartik S was replaced by P Murugan, they said.With the Lok Sabha elections due this summer, the poll panel has started reviewing election preparedness in different states.The EC is in West Bengal on Friday. PTI NAB KJ