Boldon James Focuses on Growth With Appointment of India Business Lead

MUMBAI, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- QinetiQ's data security company Boldon James, a leading provider of Data Classification and Secure Messaging solutions, today announced the appointment of Bhupeinder Nayyer as Vice President for India & SAARC. The appointment comes as a result of a significant increase in demand for data classification solutions in the Indian and SAARC countries, partially driven by the new personal data protection bill and guidelines issued by RBI and CERT along with other regulations such as GDPR. Data classification helps your users make smart decisions about the value of data to your organisation. Our market leading data classification product, Classifier, allows organisations to empower their users to apply relevant visual and metadata labels to messages and documents in order to enforce information assurance policies, raise user awareness and orchestrate multiple security technologies, such as DLP, encryption and rights management. The benefits include cost reduction, eliminating risk, demonstrating regulatory compliance and putting user driven data security at the heart of the organisation. Bhupeinder joins Boldon James having held VP and senior account roles at NIIT Technologies Ltd. and Microsoft, where he spent eight years in a senior role providing technical ownership for key IT programmes within the Indian government and military. A critical part of his role at Boldon James is to grow the channel partner network in region and work closely with strategic technology partnerships with OEM and integration partners that includes Seclore, Forcepoint and Microsoft. Bhupeinder brings with him a wealth of experience and knowledge of how data centric security software can be used to protect and appropriately control sensitive data. Brett Gribble, SVP APAC at Boldon James said: "The India and surrounding region is a key market for Boldon James and we have seen a significant increase in demand for data classification from organisations in the banking & financial services, manufacturing and pharmaceutical sectors. We are delighted to welcome Bhupeinder to our team, with his extensive experience in the Indian market, this will enable us to support our go to market partners within the region and our help drive our growth in the Indian and SAARC countries." About Boldon James Boldon James is an industry specialist in data classification and secure messaging, delivering globally-recognised innovation, service excellence and technology solutions that work. Part of the QinetiQ group, a major UK plc and FTSE 250 company, we integrate with powerful data security and governance ecosystems to enable customers to effectively manage data, streamline operations and proactively respond to regulatory change. We're a safe pair of hands, with a 30 year heritage of delivering for the world's leading commercial organisations, systems integrators, defence forces and governments. www.boldonjames.com