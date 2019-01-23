Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza Felicitates Winners At India Achievers Awards - 2019

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Business Wire India. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Bangalore, Karnataka, India Business Wire India Photo Caption: Bollywood Actress Dia Mirza felicitates winners at Indian Achievers Awards, 2019 organized by Blindwink India Achievers Awards, 2019, conceived and initiated by Blindwink is aimed at eulogizing and felicitating the achievers. The most sought after awards was organized on 20th January, 2019 (Sunday) in Taj Hotel at Bangalore by Blindwink. The list of awardees are: Sl. No.The Award ForGoes To1Best Business School For Highest International Placements 2019Motion Institute Of Management Studies2Best Institute Of Hotel Management In MaharashtraContinental Institute Of Hotel Management & Catering Technology3Best Institution Of IT & Management Studies In GuwahatiVintage Academy4Best Private Engineering & Management Studies University In Punjab 2019Chitkara University, Punjab5Best CBSE K12 School In Siliguri West BengalOlivia Enlightened English School6Innovation In Early LearningRio Preschool7Best School For Excellence In Academic & Co-Curricular Education In RajasthanMother World Group Of Schools Rajasthan8Top Holistic Education School In MP 2019AbhyudayVidyasthali, Khargone(M.P)9Best Innovative School In RanchiKGVK Gurukul School10Best Innovative Preschool In Eastern Mumbai 2019Pyramid Kids11Most Aspiring Woman Edupreneur& PrincipalThe Dronacharya School12Best UPSC / MP PSC Coaching Institute In MPKautilya Academy Bhopal Branch13Best Overseas Education Consultants InMoga District 2019Daffodils Study Abroad Pvt. Ltd.14Best School StartUp& Management ConsultancyMahattattva15Best Online Coaching Classes For Engineering CoursesThe Catalyst Group/Founder Mr. A.S Pandit16Best Overseas Education Consultant In MumbaiSummit Overseas Consultancy17Best German Language Learning Platform OnlineRaman Malpani18India's Best Japanese Language AcademyNEC Japanese Language Academy 19Best Google Partners Agency And Digital Marketing & Technology Training Institute In PunjabPristine PPC Solutions20Outstanding Educationist & Professor Of Mechanical Engineering In MaharashtraDr. RajeshkumarUttamraoSambhe21India's Most Admired Abacus & Preschool Brand In PuneGuru Education India Pvt Ltd22Best Life Coach & Educationist In MumbaiRabab J Ghadiali23Best Educationist & Social Worker In Kerala 2019Sahindraj. K. S.24India's Best Arts And Crafts ClassesDhivya Arts And Crafts (Dhivya Vijay)25Excellent Professional Coach & TrainerPriyanka Saxena26Best Superspecialty Hospital in Oncology in MaharashtraOnco Life Cancer Centre27Best Gastroenterologist In BiharDr. Asim Prakash / Sri Om Sai Hospital & Endoscopy Centre28Most Promising Cosmetologist &Trichologist In Andheri MumbaiDr. SidrahAgharia29Best Entrepreneur In Healthcare Sector For Quality Dental Service To The Community In HyderabadDr. Mir Hussain Ali Khan MDS (Director - The Dental Practice, Hyderabad)30Outstanding Woman Achiever & Entrepreneur In Dental Sector In ChennaiDr. Sangeetha, OMR Dentistry31Best Homeopathy Hospital In HyderabadSathyam Homoeopathy32Most Inspiring Woman Achiever For Excellence In Dietetics & Nutrition In MumbaiDr. Vidushi Agrawal - Riddhi Vinayak Multispeciality Hospital - Head Nutritionist & Dietician33Best Educational & Counselling Psychologist 2019Dr. GowthavaramChengala Kavitha34India's Best High-end Turnkey DesignersAr. Ronjeta Gavandi, PRAG OPUS LLP35Best Architect (Infrastructure Sector) In West BengalAr. Tamal Chaudhuri & Associates36Most Innovative Architects & Interior Designers In PuneTejomaya Architects And Interior Designers37Most Promising Interior Designers In GuwahatiSmita Choudhary Sikaria / S M Interio38Interiors & Home Automation In BangaloreSweetHomez39Most Creative Interior Designers In RaipurMake Space Interior40Most Creative Commercial Architects In BangaloreACME Designers41Best Business Model AwardI Ree Construction India Private Limited42Outstanding Woman Achiever For Best Intellectual Property Startup 2019Dr. Shweta Singh43Most Stylish Wooden Furniture Manufacturers & Retailers In ChennaiBrown Elephant Furniture 44Most Innovative Design Firm For Marketing OfficeCentury Real Estate Holdings Pvt. Ltd.45Best Designer Gold And Diamond Jewellery Brand In Eastern IndiaBikaner Gems AndJewellery Pvt Ltd. 46Best Traditional Jewellery Designer In HyderabadSadia's Hyderabadi Jewellery47Best Bridal Lehenga Manufacturers & ExportersUrja Creation48Most Promising Jewellery Designer & Entrepreneur In AssamUtpalBania49Best Image Consultant & Fashion StylistChitra Balasubramaniam (Treschic )50Best Traditional Bengali Sarees & HandicraftMoumitaSaha Mondal (Bongo Nari)51Most Promising Organic Beauty Products Brand 2019Allure Herbals ( Purely organic and herbal beauty brand )52Best Natural Therapies & Treatments For Health & Beauty Care In West BengalMrs. SabiyaRahaman, Proprietor, Socialite Ayurveda: Natural Cures53Best Professional Makeup Artist In BangaloreSubbalakshmi. S54Best Celebrity Fitness Trainer In Tamil Nadu 2019Almos Fitness Food Design55Best International Makeup Studio In PunjabClara International Aesthetic College56Best NDT Service providers of the year 2019Spectra NDT Engineers57Most Enterprising Person & Ecologically Valuable Green-Fuels Conversion Chain In IndiaSachin Shailesh Ghelani / Eco Green58Outstanding Woman Achiever In Auto After Sales Industry21North59India's Leading GPS Tracking CompanyTrakingPro60Best One Stop Solution For Facility Management Services In ChhattisgarhCleantech Services And Workforce61Best B To B E-Commerce PortalTrade Factory Eagleton Solutions Private Limited62Most Inspiring Young Environmentalist & Entrepreneur Promoting Ecogreen ProductsDreamcil63Best Packers & Movers In West BengalESSRBEE Packers & Movers India Private Limited64Leading Special Adhesive PVC Tape Supplier In IndiaBiocon Electricals India65Best Immigration Consultants In DelhiRadvision World Consultancy Services LLP66Best Immigration Consultants In BathindaGagandeep Pareek& Suman Pareek67Best Personal & Corporate Image Consultants In MumbaiPersonify68Best Business Coaching & Franchisee Consultancy In MumbaiDr.Shivangi Biz Maestro (Dr.Shivangi K. Zarkar) 69Best Technical Training & Recruitment Services In BangaloreIBEON Infotech Pvt. Ltd.70Most Promising Entrepreneur In DhanbadPreeti Enterprises71 Best Quality Backyard Poultry Farming In KarnatakaMysuru Naati Chicken72Best Emerging Organic Dairy &Agro Products Brand In MPShanta Farms73Outstanding Business Entrepreneur In North East IndiaWahengbamBrajabidhu Singh, Divine Organics (MD)74Best Night Club In BangaloreNoLimmits Lounge & Club75Best Business Leader Organising Travel & Tours For WomenKomal Joshi/Go Travelicious76Best Product Development Company In OrissaNirmalya Labs Private Limited77Best Innovation In Solar Integration TechnologiesSolar Power Technologies (Mr. Ajay Shukla)78India's First Inspirationpreneur, Author, Life Coach & SpeakerRenuPaswan, Inspirationpreneur@ Live To Inspire79Best Spiritual Healer & Alternative Holistic Science Expert In West BengalNehhaAadittyaFatehpuria80Best Tarot Reader & Spiritual Life Coach In Mumbai 2019HeerChhabriya (The Violet Soul)81Most Influential Nlp Trainer & Success CoachMonika Solanki82Outstanding Business Woman In Digital Marketing 2019Ms. Smita B. Thorat83Women Entrepreneur Of The Year In MumbaiPooja Dabral84Best QSR Restaurant In North IndiaUncle Jacks85Most Promising Event Planners In Tamil NaduYaggna Group86Best Event Management Company In Gujarat 2019Jeel Elite Event Management Private Limited / Vimal Patel &Binty Patel87Best Professional Photographers In HyderabadKrishna Dodiya (Reclipse Photography)88Best Destination Wedding Planner In IndiaMr. Abhishek Sharma89Best Educationist & Social Worker In KolkataRanjita Dutta90Best NGO For Education Empowerment Of Underprivileged Children In BangaloreNo Tears91Best CSR Implementation Partner Award - NGO CategoryDoi Foundation92 Most Promising Digital Marketing Service Providers In TelanganaFilesie Systems (India) Private Limited93India's Leading School Chain Of The Year 2019Podar Education Network94Outstanding Teaching Excellence Award In Medical Education 2019Dr. SamiullhaKazi95Best Inspirational Teacher AwardMeera Rajkumar96Best Creative Interior Designer In Tamil NaiduPlush In+Arc97Leading B2B Travel Trade Event In IndiaGlobal Panorama Showcase Pvt. Ltd.98DS Health, Personal Care, Home Care Products & Services Direct SellingFW Futures Wings Products & Services Pvt. Ltd.99Best Online CSIR, Net Coaching In Life SciencesShomu's Biology100Best CBSE Coaching Institute In RanchiPurnima Classes BySumit Sir101Most Admired School For Quality Education In JammuScientia International School102Most Promising Investment Advisors In North IndiaCapitalvia Global Research Limited103Best Wedding Photographers & Cinematographers In Mumbai 2019Pradakshinaa Pictures104Best Preschool InTezpurKidzee - Mission CharaliTezpur105Best Tattoo Artist In BangalorePradeep Kumar106Best Woman Educationist & Principal In School Education In MeerutDr. Neha Dewan Dewan Global School Principal Trustee107Most Promising Automobile Multi-brand Car Outlet in Northern IndiaThe Car Mall
About BlindwinkBlindwink is a leading global market research and brand management company in India.