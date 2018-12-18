Bollywood delegation meets PM to discuss issues faced by film industry

(Eds: Adding PIB statement) Mumbai, Dec 18 (PTI) A delegation of Bollywood producers and actors such as Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn and Karan Johar Tuesday called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who was on a one-day visit to Maharashtra, at Raj Bhavan here to discuss the issues being faced by the Indian film industry.The delegation also included prominent film producers such as Ritesh Sidhwani, Siddharth Roy Kapur, the president of the Film Producers Guild, Rakesh Roshan, Ronnie Screwvala, Vijay Singh - CEO - Fox Star Studios and Prasoon Joshi, the chairman of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).The team from the film fraternity gave an overview of the vast growth potential of the media and entertainment industry. They also pitched for lower and uniform rates of GST for the entertainment industry in India, a statement issued by PIB said.The Prime Minister said that the Indian entertainment industry enjoys immense popularity across the world. It is one of the key elements of India's rising soft power status, globally, he added. He assured the delegation that the Union Government is supportive of the media and entertainment industry; and would consider the suggestions positively.Members of the delegation also called for the development of Mumbai as the global entertainment capital through various initiatives and proactive approaches.This was the second meeting of the filmmakers with the prime minister since October 24 this year. They, along with actor Aamir Khan and Sidhwani, had met the PM in Delhi.Sidhwani, according to the industry sources, urged the prime minister to look towards treating cinema as an "industry" by acknowledging its contribution to the nation's exchequer and fiscal growth, and in promoting bilateral ties between nations as a global cultural ambassador."It was a collaborative effort to come forward, address issues and seek solutions from the Prime Minister directly," the insiders said, adding that the PM "acknowledged that our films are beingrecognised internationally and agreed that filmmakers are no less important than nation-builders"."He has assured the delegation that he will personally work towards setting up a special committee to look into the industry matters and address them urgently," sources said,adding that it was a "productive meeting with a positive outcome."The prime minister is on a day's visit to Maharashtra in which he will launch infrastructure and housing projects worth about Rs 41,000 crore in the state. PTI MR NSK BK BKBK