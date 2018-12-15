Bollywood makes well-packaged films, says actor-professional bodybuilder Martyn Ford

Mumbai, Dec 15 (PTI) Actor and professional bodybuilder Martyn Ford, who has acted in Hollywood film "Undisputed 4", says Bollywood is good at making well-packaged films which have a great blend of emotions and entertainment. Ford believes a film should not be judged only on technical aspects. "I have recently done Hollwyood's biggest action film 'Undisputed 4' and I must say that Hollywood has the best VFX and animation technologies. But I have also seen few Bollywood movies and I feel movies does not have to be judged on action sequences. "Bollywood delivers a mix of emotions, thrill, entertainment, suspense, action and sometimes complete package of all of them," Ford told PTI.When asked about working in Hindi films, Ford said, "That would be thrilling and exciting."He will be attending Bodypower India expo, a competition between body builders, in January next year. He said, he intends to inspire and influence people to make fitness a a part of their primary lifestyle. Advocating the importance of safety of woman and young girls, Ford said, "Every women should learn self-defence at a young age as it is essential to learn how to protect yourself from danger." PTI KKP SHDSHD