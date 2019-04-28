'Bollywood on a Boat' tourism initiative by India enthralls Amsterdamers on King's Day

The Hague, Apr 28 (PTI) Bracing the rain and wind, around 50,000 revellers on boats and the banks of Amsterdam's three main canals witnessed the colourful sight of a ferry sailing with Indian dancers inviting people to travel to India through a special initiative 'Bollywood on a Boat'.The event to promote tourism to India, on King's Day (the biggest national holiday of the Netherlands) celebrated on Saturday, was a huge success for a second year in a row, a statement issued by the Indian Embassy here said.The boat with the dancers and musicians sailed through the three main canals of Amsterdam - Prinsengracht, Leidsegracht and Reguliersgracht - covering more than 100 km for over five hours.An initiative of the Embassy of India in The Hague in association with India Tourism, the boat was decked with banners of Incredible India and the upcoming International Yoga Day celebrations on the side.The boat evinced great interest from the crowds who were captivated by the colourful performances, it said.Dancers from the Netherlands Marathi Mandal staged Dhol, Lavani, Bihu, Bhangra and Ghoomar (folk dances from different parts of India) while members of the Tandav Dance Academy showcased Bollywood dances on the boat, the statement said.The boat was flagged off in the morning by Ambassador Venu Rajamony who described the "Bollywood/Folk Dances on a Boat" as a colourful and novel addition to the canals of Amsterdam which are the most popular tourist attraction of the country.Prominent members of the Indian community of Amsterdam joined Ambassador Rajamony and other officials of the embassy at the flagging off.April 27 is celebrated as King's Day, a national holiday in The Netherlands in the honour of the birthday of King Willem-Alexander.The day is marked with nationwide parties, flea markets and concerts.In Amsterdam, the streets and canals burst with orange the national colour - as the "Amsterdammers" enjoy the biggest street party of the year. PTI AKV CPS