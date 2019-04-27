Bollywood stars campaign in Ajmer

Ajmer, Apr 27 (PTI) Ajmer witnessed jam-packed roads with Bollywood celebrities conducting road shows in support of Lok Sabha candidates on the last day of campaigning on Saturday. Thousands of people gathered for the road shows, one attended by actor Govinda for Congress candidate Riju Jhunjhunwala and the other by Sunny Deol for BJP candidate Bhagirath Chaudhary. Sunny deol, who recently joined the BJP, attracted huge crowd for the road show from Raja Circle to Naya Bazaar. Similarly, people were thrilled seeing Govinda, his road show was from Government College to Madar Gate. "Govinda along with party candidate Riju Jhunjhunwala conducted the road show in an open jeep which pulled massive crowd. It covered nearly 3 km," Vijay Jain, district Congress president said. After Ajmer, Sunny Deol conducted similar road show in Barmer also. PTI SDA INDIND