Bollywood Superstar Mr. Sanjay Dutt Becomes a Brand Partner for India's Largest Sales-as-a-Service Platform Avenue Growth

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with PR Newswire. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) NEW DELHI, July 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Avenue Growth, the Gurgaon-based startup, has put another jewel in its crown. The company has collaborated with Bollywood superstar Mr. Sanjay Dutt. Steadfast for a revolution in Start-ups growth, Bollywood's Munnabhai association with this Gurgaon startup will re-invent the employment practices in our country and beyond. With this instinct, Mr. Sanjay Dutt has now put his faith and aligned with this budding startup, which has the potential to change India's position globally as an employment provider and not as an employment seeker.To strengthen the startup ecosystem in the country and inculcate the youth in new jobs, Mr. Sanjay Dutt chose the company working with a similar ideology, which is to enhance work opportunities in India.Affirming India's reach in the global trade, the association is also in alignment with the government's mission to nourish the Startups through Start-Up India and Stand-Up India campaign.The highly acclaimed Bollywood actor has put his confidence in not restricting itself on one specific location or business. The collaboration is in streamline with Avenue Growth's work culture, which realizes a need to expand the business beyond the usual feed, targeting the Tier 2/3 cities. The organization works upon to elevate businesses across all industries towards expansion successfully.For an entrepreneurial India, young minds should come up with innovative ideas and provide wings to their startups. Celebrity such as Mr. Sanjay Dutt becoming a brand partner is a huge impulse to generate employment and essential for growth. The company aims to use this new opportunity to accelerate growth and stimulate sales to every nook and corner of the nation.Avenue Growth has outsourced its sales strategy in almost every field and stands in the list of 50 best-founded companies in India in 2017.Since its launch, Avenue Growth has built up a strong team of Sales Professionals or Growth Specialists with 12,000 diversified people, which has ushered a new way of working.Rachit Mathur, Founder, Avenue Growth, says, "We are excited to announce our partnership with leading Bollywood actor Mr. Sanjay Dutt and UAE prominent businessman Mr. Manaan Shaw. We feel privileged with the support and trust that they have shown in our organization and vision. The company looks forward to expanding its business to all parts of India and enter the UAE market with the support of Mr. Shaw. "