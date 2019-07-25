Bollywood’s Advocate Dinesh Tiwari Receives ‘The Society Global Indian Icon Award 2019’ in London

(Eds: Disclaimer: The following press release comes to you under an arrangement with Newsvoir. PTI takes no editorial responsibility for the same.) Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)Recently in a glittering event hosted in London by the Society Magazine, Advocate Mr. Dinesh Tiwari was felicitated The Society Global Indian Icon Award 2019, for excellence in the field of law. He was presented the award by the hands of Mr. Gopichand Hinduja and in presence of Shabana Azmi and Javed Akhtar - the Chief Guests for the evening.The Society Global Indian Icon Awards 2019 is a showcase of Indias rising stature in the world and a celebration of how Indians as global citizens have excelled across the globe. The annual awards recognise global success stories of Indian Icons from different fields. British Businessman Dr. Kartar Lalvani, global humanitarian Meera Gandhi, McDonalds franchisee king Mr. Atul Pathak, legal luminary Sarosh Zaiwalla were among many other well-known personalities from UK and India who attended the show.Rising up to the challenges, Dinesh Tiwari has done significant work in the legal field. Hardworking, committed and courageous are some of the few words, which can be used to define Mr. Dinesh Tiwari as an Advocate. Having spent almost 20 years in the field of litigation Mr. Tiwari has earned impeccable reputation for his work ethics and result oriented approach. Mr. Dinesh Tiwari has represented many high profile individuals as well as corporate entities including Reliance Industries, City Limousine, National Spot Exchange Limited, High Ground Enterprise, among others. He also represented as the main lawyer for the recent Actor Karan Oberoi rape case and Actor Jia Khans mother for the actors suicide case against Suraj Pancholi. Mr. Dinesh Tiwari started his career in the year 1997 under the guidance of the great Mr. Ram Jethmalani. Since inception, he has been a true fighter and has overcome all the challenges that the profession has to offer. In the year 2009, Mr. Dinesh Tiwari started his own venture under the style and banner of Dinesh D. Tiwari & Associates. Image 1: Dinesh Tiwari, Society Awards London Image 2: Dinesh Tiwari, Society Awards London PWRPWR