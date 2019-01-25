Boman Irani joins 'PM Narendra Modi' cast

Mumbai, Jan 25 (PTI) Boman Irani has been roped in to star in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's biopic, which has Vivek Oberoi set to play the title role.Irani joins Darshan Kumaar, who last came on board "PM Narendra Modi" to be directed by Omung Kumar.The actor said it is an honour to be chosen to be a part of a landmark film. "It's a strong team comprising Sandip Ssingh, Omung Kumar and Vivekanand Oberoi and I am looking forward to working with them. This has been a great start to my New Year and I am looking forward to this remarkable journey," Irani said in a statement.The producer said the actor's presence as part of the cast gives the project its much-needed experience and depth. "I believe a strong cast is a foundation to making a great film. We are very excited to have such amazing actors on board and I can't wait to begin shooting," said Ssingh.The biopic will traverse the journey of Modi from his beginnings to his years as chief minister onto his landmark win at the 2014 general election and being nominated as prime minister. Actor Suresh Oberoi, Vivek's father, is co-producing the film along with Ssingh.The first schedule of the biopic is expected to start in a fortnight. PTI RDS SHDSHD