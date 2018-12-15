Bomb scare in Jaipur, searches underway

Jaipur, Dec 15 (PTI) Traffic was diverted in parts of Jaipur and areas were cordoned off on Saturday evening after an unidentified caller told the police control room that bombs had been planted at three locations in the city, officials said.The caller told the police that bombs had been planted at Hanuman Temple in Chandpole, Sanganeri Gate and Jaipur airport, they said."Additional police force has been deployed. Traffic has been diverted and areas have been cordoned off as a security measure. It seems to be a hoax call," Jaipur Police Commissioner Sanjay Agarwal said.The bomb disposal squad and other teams are conducting searches at the locations and efforts are on to identify the caller, he said.The bomb scare comes a day before Congress leaders Ashok Gehlot and Sachin Pilot are scheduled to take oath as Rajasthan chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively. PTI AG DIVDIV