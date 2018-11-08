Bombardier to cut 5,000 jobs in restructuring

Montreal, Nov 8 (AFP) Canadian aerospace and transportation manufacturer Bombardier on Thursday announced 5,000 global job cuts over the next year to 18 months in a bid to "streamline" the struggling firm.In a press release, the Montreal-based group also announced the sale of "non-core assets" totaling around $900 million, including the Q Series aircraft program and the de Havilland trademark, sold for some $300 million to a Canadian investment fund. (AFP) AMSAMS