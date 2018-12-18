Bombay Dyeing hits 5% upper circuit as firm decides to close loss-making subsidiary

New Delhi, Dec 18 (PTI) Stocks of Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company were locked at 5 per cent upper circuit Tuesday after the company's board approved the closure of its loss-making Indonesian subsidiary.The company's stock advanced as much as 4.97 per cent to Rs 115.10 on the BSE. On the NSE, the scrip was locked in at 4.98 per cent up at Rs 114.95."As approved by the board, the company has given its consent by signing the shareholder's resolution of its subsidiary in Indonesia -- PT Five Star Textile Indonesia (PTFS) on December 17, 2018 for closure of the same," Bombay Dyeing said in a regulatory filing Monday. "As already intimated that PTFS was incurring losses for many years hence, this is in line with the strategic move to close this subsidiary," it added. PTI SP SHWDRR