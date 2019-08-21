Bombay HC gets four new judges, four Kerala HC additional judges elevated

New Delhi, Aug 21 (PTI) Four additional judges were appointed to the Bombay High Court, while three additional judges of the Kerala High Court elevated as judges on Wednesday.Two separate Law Ministry notifications said justices A G Gharote, N B Suryawanshi, A S Kilor and Milind N Jadhav were appointed as additional judges of the Bombay High Court.While the sanctioned strength of judges in the Bombay High Court is 94, as of now, it is working with 66 judges -- a shortage of 28.Another notification said justices Ashok Menon, Annie John and Narayana Pisharadi R, who were additional judges, were elevated as judges of the Kerala High Court. PTI NAB RC