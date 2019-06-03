Bombay HC upholds death penalty clause for repeat offenders in rape cases

Mumbai, Jun 3 (PTI) The Bombay High Court Mondayupheld the Constitutional validity of an amended section ofthe Indian Penal Code under which repeat offenders in rapecases can be awarded life imprisonment or death penalty.A division bench of Justices B P Dharmadhikari andRevati Mohite Dere dismissed petitions filed by three convictsin the Shakti Mill gangrape case challenging Constitutionalvalidity of the legal provisions under which they weresentenced to death in 2014.Under an amendment to section 376 (e) of the IPC,repeat offenders in rape cases faced life imprisonment or adeath penalty.The amendment was made after the gangrape of a 23-year-old woman in Delhi in 2012."We are of the opinion that section 376 (e) of the IPCis not ultra vires to the Constitution and hence need not bequashed in the present case," the court said. PTI SP BNM DVDV