Bon Jovi's 'community restaurant' offering free meal to furloughed federal workers

New York, Jan 20 (PTI) A New Jersey-based "community restaurant" owned by Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi is set to open its doors on Monday to furloughed federal workers since the US government shutdown.The shutdown -- the longest in the US history -- completed a month on Sunday.Lending its support to the workers and their families, JBJ Soul Kitchen made the announcement on its Facebook page.Bon Jovi co-owns JBJ Soul Kitchen with his wife Dorothea and they are joining hands with the Murphy Family Foundation, run by New Jersey Governor Phil Murphy and his wife's philanthropic organisation for the cause."The JBJ Soul Kitchen and The Murphy Family Foundation would like to announce that the Soul Kitchen in Red Bank, New Jersey will be open on January 21 from 12:00 - 2:00 pm to provide meals for furloughed Federal workers and their families."In line with our mission, Federal workers are encouraged to join us for a delicious meal and to learn about additional support and resources available in our community..." the post read.They couple also released a statement said Soul Kitchen was founded with the idea to ensure that anyone struggling with food insecurity had a place to go. "This Monday, we will be open for lunch as a way to create a place of support and resources for furloughed federal workers, many of whom are our friends and neighbors," Bon Jovi and his wife said in a statement as quoted by NBC New York."We are thrilled to work together with Phil and Tammy Murphy on this endeavor, and this Monday we look forward to giving back in honor of Dr Martin Luther King Jr," they added.