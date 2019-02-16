Bond 25 pushed back by two months to April 2020

Los Angeles, Feb 16 (PTI) The latest installment of James Bond franchise has been delayed by two months, studio MGM has announced.The film, which was earlier set to release on February 14, 2020, will now open on April 8, 2020, reported Variety.To be directed by Cary Joji Fukunaga, the film is expected to start production in March this year. The film was previously set to be directed by Danny Boyle with a release date of November 8, 2019. After Boyle dropped out of the project over "creative differences", the film's release date was moved to February 14, 2020.The yet-untitled film will mark Daniel Craig's fifth and possibly the last outing as the famed British spy.Actor Ralph Fiennes, Naomie Harris and Ben Whishaw will also reprise their roles in the new film. French star Lea Seydoux, who played psychologist Madeleine Swann in Sam Mendes' "Spectre", is also returning.MGM will release the film in partnership with Annapurna Pictures. PTI RB RB