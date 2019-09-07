Book acts as guide for women with multiple roles

New Delhi, Sep 7 (PTI) A new book acts as a topical go-to guide for women with multiple roles while encouraging them to live life to the full and with no regrets."No Regrets: The Guilt-Free Womans Guide to a Good Life" is Kaveree Bamzais handbook for today's woman, inspiring her to rise above conventional norms and expectations and break free of the culture of perfection, publishers HarperCollins India said.It also addresses a range of issues from all walks of life."This book taught me to respect mothers more than I ever did. No Regrets wouldn't have been possible without the generosity of the amazing women who shared their life stories with me. Their experiences will resonate not just with mothers but all women," says Bamzai.The book has advice from Naina Lal Kidwai, Arianna Huffington, Sudha Murty, Smriti Irani, Twinkle Khanna, Farah Khan and Sania Mirza, among others.Diya Kar, Publisher at HarperCollins India says this is a funny, honest and wise book about being a woman."It should be read by all women - and men who have women in their lives," she says.The book tells women what not to do, what to remember and what to forget, making it easier to be true to oneself. PTI ZMN RBRB