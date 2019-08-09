Book chronicling VP Naidu's 2 years in office to be released by Shah

New Delhi, Aug 9 (PTI) A book chronicling Vice-President M Venkaiah Naidu's two years in office will be released by Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chennai on Sunday.The book, titled 'Listening, Learning, and Leading', captures a few glimpses of the vice-president's 330 public engagements across all states and Union Territories of the country during the last two years.The function is being hosted by Information and Broadcasting Minister Prakash Javadekar. Crisscrossing the length and breadth of the country, the vice-president has delivered 61 convocation addresses, interacted with students on 35 occasions, visited 97 scientific and technological research institutions and delivered 25 special lectures, an official statement said.The book chronicling Naidu's two years in office will be released at Kalaivanar Arrangam, Chennai, on August 11, it said.It contains Naidu's important diplomatic engagements, including his visits to 19 countries, in four continents.He was the first Indian vice-president to visit Panama, Guatemala, Costa Rica, and Malta, the statement said.The book will showcase his achievements as the Rajya Sabha Chairman and initiatives to enhance effectiveness and promote the efficiency of the Upper House, it added.Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit, Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami, Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam will be present at the event.Eminent agriculture scientist Prof M S Swaminathan, former ISRO director Dr Krishnaswamy Kasturirangan, former attorney general of India K Parasaran, editor of political weekly Thuglak Swaminathan Gurumurthy, chairman of Apollo Hospitals Group Dr Pratap C Reddy and chief national coach of the Indian Badminton Team Pullela Gopichand are among others who will be present. PTI ASK IJT