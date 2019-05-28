Book drug peddlers under PSA: J-K DGP Dilbag Singh to police

Jammu, May 28 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir DGP Dilbag Singh Tuesday directed police to book drug peddlers under the Public Safety Act (PSA) to curb their malpractices and bring them to justice. He said drug abuse is harmful to society and the Jammu and Kashmir Police would make all possible efforts to tighten the noose against all those indulging in the trade and transportation of narcotic substances. Singh stressed upon the police personnel to equip themselves with the more professional skills in their fight against crime and militancy. The DGP said police should be people-friendly but should be tough against criminals. He said the role of J&K Police in achieving success against terrorism has been lauded at national level. "Drug abuse has become a big challenge for society and the police force is putting in hard work to eliminate the menace. The peddlers should be booked under the PSA to curb their malpractices and bring them to justice," he said while addressing police personnel at Rajouri and Poonch districts. "The contribution of police in conducting one of the most peaceful Lok Sabha elections has received highest appreciation from the state and the Union government which has boosted morale of the force to work with more commitment and dedication," Singh said. Training skills and working techniques of the police personnel are being further upgraded to make them more effective in their respective fields, he said. Special pre-promotion courses have been started at range level to fill the newly released vacancies for promotion and courses have been specially designed to make them suitable to the ground requirements, the senior official said during his visit to the twin districts. "All the ranks in the force are committed together to safeguard the interests of the nation and keep the flag of the organisation high," he said. The DGP rewarded police officials for seizing a big haul of arms and ammunition recently. PTI AB SNESNE